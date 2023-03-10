Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Palomar were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

