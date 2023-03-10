Summit Global Investments Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.57 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

