Summit Global Investments Reduces Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ExlService were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 86.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 467.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 21.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

ExlService Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at ExlService

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.02 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

