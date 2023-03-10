Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Shares of SUP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
