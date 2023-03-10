Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

