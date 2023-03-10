SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $243.80 million and $60.30 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

