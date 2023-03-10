Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SWDBY stock traded down SEK 0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching SEK 19.43. 71,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 16.18.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 177.20.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

