Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,819. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

