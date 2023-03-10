Swoop Holdings Limited (ASX:SWP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Grist Purchases 400,000 Shares

Swoop Holdings Limited (ASX:SWP – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Grist purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($72,483.22).

Anthony (Tony) Grist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Anthony (Tony) Grist acquired 14,903 shares of Swoop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,949.30 ($2,650.53).

Swoop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Swoop

Swoop Holdings Limited offers fixed wireless and fibre services to wholesale, business, and residential customers in Australia. It provides internet and telecommunication, and fixed wireless broadband services; and services over the NBN fixed line and fixed wireless networks. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

