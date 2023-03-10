Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $45.70 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,838 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 2.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of PDD worth $45,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

