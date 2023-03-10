Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,785 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 6.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.22% of PagSeguro Digital worth $140,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $550,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

About PagSeguro Digital

PAGS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 609,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

