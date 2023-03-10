Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.77

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.77 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.21). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.19), with a volume of 501,517 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 5,789.47%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

