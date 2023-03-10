Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.82. 136,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,963. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

