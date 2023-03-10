Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,649. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

