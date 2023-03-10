Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 65.9% in February

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Takung Art Stock Down 11.1 %

TKAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,874. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

