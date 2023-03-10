TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 2,770,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,337,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

