Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 316253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Talon Metals Trading Down 6.2 %
The firm has a market cap of C$323.43 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Talon Metals news, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 254,500 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$126,435.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 146,986,407 shares in the company, valued at C$73,022,847. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 964,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,266. Corporate insiders own 20.17% of the company’s stock.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
