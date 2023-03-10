Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,083 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.7% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,032,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,217. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

