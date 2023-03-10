Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,102,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. 1,213,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

