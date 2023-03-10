Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 288,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 552,735 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,471,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 487,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,569 in the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

