Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 288,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 552,735 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $15.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
