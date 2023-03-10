Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Down 0.9%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 465 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 477.50 ($5.74). Approximately 21,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.80).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 459.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 419.31.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

