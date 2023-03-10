Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Lowered to GBX 111

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 114 ($1.37) to GBX 111 ($1.33) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWODF. Bank of America cut Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

