TD Securities Increases KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.26. 3,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$101.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.