TD Securities Raises Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$3.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Atico Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

ATY traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.52.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

