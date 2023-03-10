TD Securities Raises Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$3.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Atico Mining Stock Down 2.2 %
ATY traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.52.
Atico Mining Company Profile
