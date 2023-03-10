TD Securities Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

