Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Technip Energies Price Performance

OTCMKTS THNPY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 8,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,131. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

