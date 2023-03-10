Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TETE. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TETE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

