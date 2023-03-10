TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TechnoPro stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,236. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

