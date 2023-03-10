Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) COO Christian T. Daes Sells 204,632 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

