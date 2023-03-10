Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) COO Christian T. Daes Sells 204,632 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TGLS stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
