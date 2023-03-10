Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.84.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $57,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

