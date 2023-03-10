TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as high as C$3.50. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

TeraGo Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$65.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.14.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

