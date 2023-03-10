Terra (LUNA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.61 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $293.63 million and $93.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002073 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 230,998,284 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

