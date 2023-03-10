TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $217.02 million and $29.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00073571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00055266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,071,461 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,015,469 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

