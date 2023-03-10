Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Castleark Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33. The company has a market capitalization of $546.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

