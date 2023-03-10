Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,799,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,429,656. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

