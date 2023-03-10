Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

