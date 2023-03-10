Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Tesla by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in Tesla by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 6,308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $172.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.33. The company has a market capitalization of $547.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

