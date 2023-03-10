Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $172.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.33. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $547.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

