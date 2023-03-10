Tezos Market Cap Hits $909.12 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $909.12 million and approximately $39.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004396 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,404,085 coins and its circulating supply is 930,092,684 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

