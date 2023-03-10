Tezos Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $920.87 million and $41.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,404,085 coins and its circulating supply is 930,092,684 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

