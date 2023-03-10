The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Jonathan Skelly Sells 20,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,604. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 347,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

