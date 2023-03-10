The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of BDVSY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
