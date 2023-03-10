The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $271.93 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.