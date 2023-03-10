The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.