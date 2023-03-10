The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) COO Gerard H. Warner III Sells 1,216 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $334.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

