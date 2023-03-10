The Debt Box Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $1.38 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $19.16 or 0.00092953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

