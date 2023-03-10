The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 203,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Insider Activity
In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,385.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,939 shares of company stock worth $116,985. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group
The Glimpse Group Price Performance
Shares of VRAR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 17,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,456. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.05. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Glimpse Group (VRAR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.