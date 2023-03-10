The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 203,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,385.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,939 shares of company stock worth $116,985. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRAR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 17,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,456. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.05. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

