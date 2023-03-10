The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

