The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $5.85 Average PT from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.