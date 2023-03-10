The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.62% of Progressive worth $423,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Progressive by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

