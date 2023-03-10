The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $853,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,418. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

